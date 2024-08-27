Beverley Knight, Amanda Holden, & More Serving as Guest Judges in RUPAULS' DRAG RACE UK Season 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return to WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories this fall for another round of fabulosity, fierce fashion and fun. Ahead of the new season, the celebrity guest judges have been announced, which include theater actresses Beverley Knight and Amanda Holden. Check out the full list below!

The award-winning reality show is internationally famed for showcasing the best of British drag with tough challenges, show-stopping numbers, big laughs, and high levels of unpredictability - and this year fans can expect even more! Queen of Queens, RuPaul, will once again preside over this fresh new set of highly competitive Glamazon queens - all of whom are ravenous for the crown.

RuPaul will be joined on the judging panel by her trusty sidekicks, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage.

Singer-songwriter and Drag Race UK superfan Alexandra Burke returns as a vocal coach to the queens and acclaimed choreographer, Claudimar Neto, also returns for another series to help the queens LEVEL UP their dance moves. Choreographer Aaron Renfree will join the highly talented directory of Drag Race UK experts brought in to give the queens a guiding hand. You can find quotes from each of these guests below.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three, commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC iPlayer and Youth Audiences and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will air this fall on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories, day and date with its local airing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK. THE LINEUP of breathtaking queens competing for the crown, as well as the premiere date will be REVEALED in Ru course.

Season 6 Celebrity Guest Judges

TV presenter AJ Odudu

Singer, songwriter, musician and record producer, Alison Goldfrapp

TV presenter, Amanda Holden. She has also appeared in several West End production including Thoroughly Modern Millie (for which she was nominated for a Laurence Oliver Award) and Shrek the Musical.

Singer, songwriter and actor Beverley Knight has appeared on the West End stage in many shows including Cats, Memphis and The Bodyguard. Most recently, she was seen in the West End production of Sister Act.

Singer and Steps member, Claire Richards

Supermodel and London fashion icon, Kristen McMenamy

Singer, songwriter Mabel

Lead singer of eighties legends, Duran Duran, Simon Le Bon MBE

Actor and presenter, Derry Girls’, Siobhán McSweeney

Photo credits: Julian Broad and Anna Fowler

