Beth Orton to Return to Australia With Shows Across Four Cities

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Frontier Touring announced that BRIT Award winner and Mercury Prize nominee Beth Orton will return to Australia in March 2027, performing three East Coast headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane alongside a long-awaited return to Perth. Orton last performed in Australia in April 2024.

Renowned for her mesmerising live presence, powerfully emotive vocals and singular approach to songwriting, Orton arrives following the release of 2026 release The Ground Above (Mushroom Music/Partisan Records) – a bold, deeply personal new chapter in a career spanning more than decades. Building on the spectral, dreamlike world of 2022's acclaimed release Weather Alive, her latest work finds Orton on more direct and urgent terrain, exploring survival, renewal, love and grief with hard-won strength.

Now, Orton brings her latest release and celebrated catalogue back to Australia next autumn. Sign up to become a Frontier Member to access the presale, which begins Wednesday 4 November (11am local). Tickets will then go on sale Thursday 5 November (12pm local time). Head to frontiertouring.com/bethorton for tour information.

Across a catalogue that stretches from the pioneering folktronica of 1996's Trailer Park to the earthy, classic-rock textures of 2006's Comfort of Strangers and 2022's acclaimed, self-produced Weather Alive, Orton has continually defied categorisation. On The Ground Above, she pushes further still, bringing together raw, searching compositions, timeless melodies, spiritual jazz and improvisation in music rooted in lived experience.

Split into two distinct halves, The Ground Above traces the parallel certainties of grief and love, navigating motherhood, mortality, political unease and the ongoing choice to remain present in the world. Self-produced by Orton, the album brings together a trusted circle of collaborators, including multi-instrumentalists Shahzad Ismaily and Sam Beste, drummers Tom Skinner (The Smile) and Chris Vatalaro, and bassist Tom Herbert.

'All the songs on the record are looking through the prism of the years from many directions at once,' Orton says. 'If writing songs is therapy, it's hallucinogenic therapy. It's working with the unconscious, it's lucid dreaming.'

Long celebrated for a voice capable of moving from whispered intimacy to a primal howl, Orton continues to make music that feels both deeply personal and expansive – an invitation to connect, to reckon with what has come before, and to find the courage to begin again.

Tour Dates

Beth Orton Australian Tour, March 2027, presented by Frontier Touring.

Wednesday 17 March

City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

cityrecitalhall.com

Friday 19 March

The Forum | Melbourne, VIC

18+

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 20 March

Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

18+

Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 23 March

Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Ticket Information

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/bethorton. Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 4 November (11am local) or until presale allocation exhausted.

Tickets On Sale: Begins Thursday 5 November (12pm local time).

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.









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