Bert Kreischer Talks Meeting Jelly Roll, Panic Attacks and 'Teenie Weenie Peenie' Contest

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Bert Kreischer sat down with guest host Jelly Roll on Jimmy Kimmel Live to recount how the two first met, discussing a range of topics from personal struggles to upcoming plans. The conversation touched on Kreischer's worst panic attack, giving the segment a candid, personal turn amid the comedy.

Much of the interview centered on the friendship between Kreischer and Jelly Roll, including a story about the pair doing a 5k together. Kreischer used the appearance to share both lighthearted anecdotes and more vulnerable moments, giving viewers a fuller picture of his relationship with the guest host.

Kreischer also previewed his second themed cruise, called Fully Loaded at Sea, describing plans for the voyage that include encouraging attendees to try to get pregnant on the boat. The comedian detailed one of the cruise's more unconventional attractions, a Teenie Weenie Peenie Contest, adding a specific and offbeat detail to the appearance.

The segment blended Kreischer's storytelling with a more personal look at his history with Jelly Roll. The exchange gave audiences a sense of both the comedian's upcoming cruise plans and the rapport between the two entertainers.

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