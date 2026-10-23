Benito Skinner Confirms Benny and Miles Hook Up in OVERCOMPENSATING Season 2

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Benito Skinner confirmed that his character Benny will hook up with Miles in season two of OVERCOMPENSATING during an appearance on Owen Thiele's podcast 'In Your Dreams.'

During the conversation, Skinner also addressed rumored tension between the casts of OVERCOMPENSATING and ADULTS and revealed that he had considered a crossover scene featuring the ADULTS cast in season two, before explaining why the cameo ultimately did not happen.

'In Your Dreams' is available for streaming on all podcast platforms. Listeners can get new episodes of 'In Your Dreams' ad free by signing up for SiriusXM Podcasts+ right from their favorite podcast app.

Benito Skinner and Owen Thiele talk Overcompensating crossovers and cast drama

Benito Skinner: I love that we can be on two—well, I'm on the two shows. I think people think there's such drama between our casts, but also with people pitching crossover episodes. I'm like, okay, it's just tricky because of the timeline and this kind of unbelievable thing. Which, I did have the idea recently, but you are in both shows, so that's a little tricky.

Lisa Kudrow did this. She was in two shows. She was in Friends, and then I believe—I'm going to f it up. She's not in Cheers. She was in—well, okay, so Lisa Kudrow was in two sitcoms on NBC, and that's why she has Ursula, her twin who's in Friends, because they were like, 'Well, you can't have this woman in two of these big shows on the same network.'

Owen Thiele: So funny.

Benito: So it would just have to be a sibling, I guess. But it would have to be your sibling that was in school 10 years ago. I don't know.

Owen: My older brother.

Benito: We're just going to sit on my older brother George.

Owen: Yeah, there kind of is a crossover already. You're in it.

Benito: Totally. But yeah, we'll get you, and then Rachel comes in. Exchange student.

Owen: I would love that.

Benito: Of course.

Owen: Oh, that's sexy. I love LA.

Benito: Yes. But yeah, there's tons of beef, obviously.

Owen: What? We're fighting.

Benito: The girls—I don't speak to your cast. I fing hate your—I adore them. And I will say, I wish I could describe the scene more, but in season two, there was going to be a thing where we were going to have the girls. There's a scene in the gay bar, and these girls walk out of two different stalls, and I was like, 'Oh, that'd be so funny.'

But I needed them to get a break. They had just finished shooting. I'm like, 'Go home, girls. Go home and put your feet up.' And also, sometimes you can't afford things, and that's what no one tells you.

Owen: No one really tells you that.

Benito: I don't believe in budgets.

Benito Skinner reveals Benny and Miles hook up in Overcompensating season two

Benito Skinner: I will say one thing because I just think it's fun, and it's coming, and I can't hold things anymore. Benny does hook up with Miles in season two.

Owen Thiele: Yeah! [Screams]

Benito: You will see that. Which is exciting because I get asked that every day, and that's one thing. And obviously, Owen is like—George is a much bigger character in season two. We have some tricks up our sleeve for George.

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