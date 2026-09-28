ANTON's Hookup Exit Plan Falls Apart in New ADULTS Season 2 Clip

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FX has shared a new scene from Adults in which Anton, played by Owen Thiele, tries to quietly sneak his hookup Zack-Carlos, played by Julian Manjerico, out of the house the morning after. What should be a simple exit turns into a logistical headache, as getting Zack-Carlos out the door becomes a problem all its own.

The clip is drawn from season two, episode five of the FX comedy. Anton is one of the five housemates at the center of the ensemble series, which follows Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton as they share a house in New York. According to the show's own description, the group shares meals, anxieties and occasionally toothbrushes while attempting to take on what the series calls capital-R Responsibility, with mixed success over the course of an eight-episode season.

Anton has been a recurring source of chaos this season, including an earlier episode in which he tried to prove himself 'spermworthy' as a potential sperm donor before Paul Baker derailed the dinner. This latest clip finds him navigating a different kind of housemate complication, this time involving a guest he would rather not have to explain.

Season two of Adults is now streaming on Hulu, continuing the group's ongoing efforts to navigate friendship, romance and the general unpredictability of shared living.

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