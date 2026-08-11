Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone Swap Set Stories From OVERCOMPENSATING

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Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone sat down together on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about their friendship and their experience filming Overcompensating, giving host Seth Meyers a joint look at their working relationship both on and off screen. The pair used the appearance to share stories from the set, offering viewers a sense of the dynamic between them as co-stars.

Barone has made multiple recent visits to the program, previously discussing her work on Overcompensating alongside other appearances tied to her stand-up career. Skinner joined her this time for a shared conversation, allowing the two to riff off each other's memories rather than sit for separate interviews.

The segment centered on how their off-camera friendship informed their chemistry while filming Overcompensating, with both comedians recounting specific moments from the shoot. The format gave Meyers and the audience insight into how their personal rapport translated to the show.

Barone's history with LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers includes a previous appearance where her dog Pinky stole the show, with Skinner along in the role of the dog's nanny, a segment that hinted at the friendship the two expanded on in this latest joint sit-down.

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