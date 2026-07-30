Mary Beth Barone Says She Faked a PR Relationship for Her Netflix Special

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Mary Beth Barone told Seth Meyers she was in a PR relationship arranged to help promote her new Netflix comedy special, an admission that anchored her latest appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. Barone laid out the details of the arrangement during the segment, giving Meyers and viewers a look at how the promotional stunt came together around the release of her special.

Beyond the PR relationship reveal, Barone also spoke about filming her show Overcompensating, giving Meyers an update on that project alongside the comedy special talk. The conversation moved between the two topics, with Barone using the appearance to discuss both her stand-up work and her ongoing television project.

Barone is no stranger to LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. She previously brought her dog Pinky onto the show for a memorable segment alongside comedian Benito Skinner, who was cast in the bit as Pinky's nanny. That appearance leaned into comedic interplay between Barone, Skinner and the dog, a format that showed Barone's tendency to bring personal, offbeat material into her late-night visits rather than sticking strictly to promotional talk.

Her latest stop, tied to her NETFLIX SPECIAL and her work on Overcompensating, continues that pattern, with the conversation with Meyers giving audiences an inside look at both the special's promotional lead-up and her current work in television. Barone's earlier appearance with her dog Pinky and Benito Skinner offers additional context on her recurring rapport with the show.

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