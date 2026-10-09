Luis Gerardo Méndez On Working With Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington
The actor joins the cast of the thriller already promoted by its two stars on morning television.
Luis Gerardo Méndez appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his role in the new thriller Animals, speaking about the experience of working alongside Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington on the project.
The conversation centered on Méndez's time on set with his co-stars, giving viewers his perspective on a film that has already drawn attention for pairing Affleck and Washington in lead roles.
Affleck and Washington have each made their own appearances on Good Morning America to promote Animals, with Affleck detailing his work writing and directing the film in addition to starring in it, and Washington discussing her experience filming opposite him.
Méndez's appearance adds another voice from the cast to the film's promotional rollout, following Kerry Washington's own conversation about the film and her co-star on the program.
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