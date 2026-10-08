Ben Affleck on His 2004 Red Sox Win and Directing Fears

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Ben Affleck revisited the 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series win during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, discussing the moment with host Seth Meyers as part of a wide-ranging conversation. Affleck, known for his ties to New England, walked through his memories of the championship alongside several other topics from his career.

Affleck also discussed his win on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, explaining that the proceeds benefited his Eastern Congo Initiative charity. The conversation gave viewers a look at how Affleck has used television appearances to support the organization's work.

Much of the appearance centered on Affleck's directing career, as he described what inspired him to give actors freedom with dialogue on set. He also addressed the experience of becoming the subject of internet memes, touching on his public persona alongside the directing discussion.

The appearance balanced personal anecdotes about New England sports with career-focused material, as Affleck walked Meyers through his approach behind the camera and his reaction to becoming a recurring meme subject.

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