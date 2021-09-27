Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt to Depart SNL; Season 47 Cast Announced!

Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt have announced that they will not return to the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Bennett debuted on the hit variety series in 2013 and has been on since. Lauren Holt was a featured player last season.

Deadline reports that the season 47 cast will include the return of Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang, featuring Andrew Dismukes, and Punkie Johnson.

Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have also been announced as new featured players.

The season premiere will air October 2 and will be hosted by Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis, and more have been announced to appear in the first episodes of the new season.

SNL is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.