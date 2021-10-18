Barack Obama, Billie Eilish & More Join YouTube's DEAR EARTH Special

YouTube Originals unveiled a first look at its "Dear Earth," a global celebration of the planet that brings together a wide-range of global leaders, celebrities, musicians, and creators ready to educate, inspire and motivate audiences to create a better and more sustainable planet.

In the lead up to the UN's Climate Change Conference (COP 26), and following the format of last year's impactful "Dear Class of 2020," "Dear Earth" is a 100 minute special event that inspires viewers to join the sustainability movement.

Featuring an opening address from Kermit the Frog, keynote addresses from leaders like President Barack Obama, a keynote address and performance by KPOP supergroup BLACKPINK, dramatic feats by pro cyclist Danny MacAskill and skier JT Holmes that bring to life the realities of climate change, as well as creators like Dream, ZHC and Odd1sOut sharing practical ways to get involved and make a difference, and much more. Climate Change affects us all... even SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS who also joins "Dear Earth" to give a special performance.

Watch the promotional video for the new special here: