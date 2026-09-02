BY ANY MEANS Premiere Footage & Soundbites Released Ahead of Theatrical Debut

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Cast and filmmakers behind BY ANY MEANS gathered in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, September 1 for the film's premiere, with footage and soundbites released from the event ahead of the film's theatrical debut.

Those in attendance included Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Beharie, LaChanze, Ethan Embry, Elegance Bratton (Director/Producer), Chester Algerian Gordon (Producer), Alex Lebovici (Producer), Basil Iwanyk (Producer), Erica Lee (Producer), Stephen Levinson (Producer), and soundtrack artists Brittney Spencer, Tone Stith, 2livebre, Ariel J, Stella Prince, Reyna Roberts, David Kushner, Ernie Isley and Diane Warren.

BY ANY MEANS is only in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Synopsis

Inspired by a true story, a young Black FBI agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders. Forced to work alongside notorious mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg), he finds himself pulled into a deadly hunt where justice and vengeance begin to blur.

When the system is broken, two men divided by everything agree on one thing: the law has limits. They don't.

Executive Producers

Christopher Tremann, Lee Broda, Adam Kolbrenner, Sascha Penn, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Nicki Cortese, Chase Vergari, Gianni Benvenuto, Ibrahim Mohammed, Yasmyne Mohammed, Logan Coles, Jonathan Miller, Rob Mcgillivray, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Dorit L. Hakim-Kramer, Lee Shira, Walter Josten, Patrick Josten, Brian Keefe, Kim Atwood Cleworth, Atty Cleworth, Victor Moyers, Petr Jákl

Produced By

Alex Lebovici, p.g.a., Chester Algernal Gordon, p.g.a., Elegance Bratton, p.g.a., Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, p.g.a., Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson

Written By

Sascha Penn

Directed By

Elegance Bratton

Starring

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze, Ethan Embry with David Strathairn and Giancarlo Esposito

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