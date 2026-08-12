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BY ANY MEANS Final Trailer Arrives Ahead of Theatrical Release

Elegance Bratton directs a cast that includes Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas and Giancarlo Esposito.

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BY ANY MEANS Final Trailer Arrives Ahead of Theatrical Release

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for BY ANY MEANS, a film inspired by true events that follows a young Black FBI agent, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a series of killings targeting civil rights leaders. The agent is forced to work alongside mafia hitman Greg Scarpa, played by Mark Wahlberg, and the two men pursue a case that blurs the line between justice and vengeance.

BY ANY MEANS is only in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Synopsis

When the system is broken, two men divided by everything agree on one thing: the law has limits. They don't.

Executive Producers

Christopher Tremann, Lee Broda, Adam Kolbrenner, Sascha Penn, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Nicki Cortese, Chase Vergari, Gianni Benvenuto, Ibrahim Mohammed, Yasmyne Mohammed, Logan Coles, Jonathan Miller, Rob Mcgillivray, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Dorit L. Hakim-Kramer, Lee Shira, Walter Josten, Patrick Josten, Brian Keefe, Kim Atwood Cleworth, Atty Cleworth, Victor Moyers, Petr Jákl

Produced By

Alex Lebovici, p.g.a., Chester Algernal Gordon, p.g.a., Elegance Bratton, p.g.a., Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, p.g.a., Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson

Written By

Sascha Penn

Directed By

Elegance Bratton

Starring

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze, Ethan Embry with David Strathairn and Giancarlo Esposito

BY ANY MEANS is directed by Elegance Bratton from a script by Sascha Penn and also stars Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze and Ethan Embry, with David Strathairn and Giancarlo Esposito. The film is set for release in theatres.

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