NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about his starring role in WONDER MAN, the new Hulu comedy about a struggling Hollywood actor who happens to be hiding real superpowers. The premise, blending the grind of show business with a secret superhero identity, gave Abdul-Mateen II plenty to unpack about the character's double life.

The Emmy-nominated actor used the segment to walk through what drew him to a role that mixes comedy with the trappings of the superhero genre, focusing on the tension between his character's everyday struggles as a working actor and the power he keeps concealed from the industry around him.

Much of the conversation centered on how WONDER MAN plays with expectations of both Hollywood satire and superhero storytelling, with Abdul-Mateen II detailing the balancing act of portraying someone whose greatest asset is also his best-kept secret.

The appearance gave viewers an early look at how Abdul-Mateen II is framing the series ahead of its run on Hulu, with the GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment keeping its focus on the show's central conceit of a hero who cannot let anyone know what he can really do.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...