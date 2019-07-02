BULLETPROOF Will Now Premiere on The CW on August 7

The CW Network announced today a new premiere date for the summer drama BULLETPROOF, moving to Wednesday, August 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET). Additionally, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES moves to a later time (9:00-9:30pm ET) on its premiere night Thursday, August 8.

The adrenalin-fueled action thriller BULLETPROOF follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, "Star Trek: Into Darkness") and Pike (Ashley Walters, "Top Boy") as they chase down hardened criminals in London's East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode. Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULLETPROOF is stylish and funny with entertaining, riveting criminal cases in each episode. BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo ("Britannia," "Monsters"), Michele Buck ("Endeavour," "Midsomer Murders"), Judy Counihan ("No Man's Land," "Fresh Meat"), Nick Love ("The Football Factory," "The Sweeney"), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision.

The CW's new anthology series, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES, features Nicole Kang ("Batwoman"), Jim Parrack ("Suicide Squad") and Aleyse Shannon ("Charmed"). Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, these contemporary tales of horror and haunting tap into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation... the things that haunt us are still the same. Executive produced by Vera Miao ("Best Friends Forever"), Emily Wiedemann ("Creative Control") and Chazz Carfora ("Stories From The Felt"), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.

BULLETPROOF was originally scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 28 (8:00-9:00pm ET). TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES was originally scheduled to premiere on Thursday, August 8 (8:00-8:30pm ET).





