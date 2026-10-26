Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BROTHERS Sneak Peek: Matthew McConaughey Announces Campaign on Apple TV
The Apple TV comedy, showrun by Emmy-nominated Lee Eisenberg, stars McConaughey and Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves.
Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from a new episode of BROTHERS, starring and executive produced by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.
'Brothers' follows the duo — playing fictionalized versions of themselves — whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. The series is showrun and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award nominee and Peabody Award winner Lee Eisenberg. The eight-episode comedy is streaming Wednesdays on Apple TV through November 4, 2026.
Episode 107 - The Interview - Premieres Wednesday, October 28, 2026 on Apple TV
Matthew's big announcement sends shock waves as Woody finds himself caught in a lie.
'Brothers' follows Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody's daughter's engagement falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.
The ensemble cast starring alongside Harrelson and McConaughey includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Holland Taylor.
'Brothers' is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson executive produce alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel & Brett Baer and Jeremy Plager. Trent O'Donnell directs multiple episodes including the pilot.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode