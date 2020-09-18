BRAVO'S CHAT ROOM Debuts Sept. 23

The show will premiere at 10:30 p.m.

Bravo worlds collide when some of the network's most talkative (and talked about) women come together for the brand new late night series "Bravo's Chat Room" premiering on Sunday, September 27, at 10:30pm ET/PT. Executive produced by Andy Cohen and hosted by Hannah Berner of "Summer House," Gizelle Bryant of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Kate Chastain of "Below Deck" and Porsha Williams of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta, "Bravo's Chat Room" will cover some of the biggest headlines in Pop culture and O-M-G Bravo moments, while also addressing personal experiences and current events.

"I am thrilled for these Bravo ladies who already have such big personalities on our network to come together (virtually) for the ultimate group chat," said Andy Cohen. "Their quick wit and powerful observations will provide a much-needed voice in today's pop-culture landscape delivered in a way that only Bravo can."

Immediately airing after "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," each episode will break down a myriad of topics including the hottest pop-culture stories of the week, big Bravo moments and more. The six episode event series will air Sundays and Mondays beginning September 27 through October 12. Bringing unique perspectives and tons of humor to the table, the hosts will unapologetically share their stance and experiences. Taped remotely from each panelist's home, viewers will get a front row seat to the lives of these Bravolebrities who are ready to speak their truths and spill the tea.

Hannah Berner is a New York-based comedian and a cast member of Bravo's "Summer House." Alongside her frequent standup comedy performances, Hannah hosts a weekly podcast, "Berning In Hell," that has amassed over 2.5 million downloads since launching in late 2018 and a weekly IG Live show, Giggly Squad, with her SUMMER HOUSE castmate, Paige DeSorbo. Hannah will be joining from her parent's house in Shelter Island where her mom, Lenore, may or may not still be doing her laundry.

Gizelle Bryant is a socialite, entrepreneur, author and cast member of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Raised by a Civil Rights activist, Gizelle went on to marry - and subsequently divorce - prominent pastor Jamal Bryant, with whom she shares three daughters: Grace and twins Angel and Adore. When this former preacher's wife and mother of three isn't running the Potomac social scene, she can be seen running her mega-successful cosmetic line, EveryHue Beauty. Sharp, out-spoken and always preaching honesty, Gizelle has now rekindled her romance with the preacher himself, her ex-husband Jamal Bryant. Gizelle will be joining from her home in Potomac, Maryland.

Kate Chastain, well known and beloved for her role as no-nonsense (well, some nonsense) Chief Stew on Bravo's "Below Deck," has jumped ship and retired from yachtie LIFE AFTER six seasons as a star and fan favorite on the show. Along with expanding her impressive career over international waters and being a Bravo household name, Kate is a celebrated author, philanthropist, podcaster, radio show host and dog mom. On Twitter @Kate_Chastain is a fierce, quick-witted clapback queen who is known to call out "mansplainers" like it's her job. Kate will be joining from Florida where she is renting a new home after quarantining with her mom for two weeks.

Porsha Williams is a media personality, television and podcast host, entrepreneur, philanthropist, upcoming author and cast member of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." A true "cornbread-fed Georgia Peach," Porsha was born and raised into a prominent and historic family in Atlanta as the granddaughter of Civil Rights leader and philanthropist, Rev. Hosea Williams. Porsha is the proud mother to her daughter, Pilar McKinley and remains heavily involved in her various charity partnerships and the ongoing social justice movement. She is also the co-host of the nationally Syndicated talk show "Dish Nation." Porsha will be joining from her home in Atlanta.

"Bravo's Chat Room" is produced by Embassy Row with Julia Cassidy, Michelle Kenner and Michael Davies serving as Executive Producers. Andy Cohen, Kate Chastain and Porsha Williams are also Executive Producers.

