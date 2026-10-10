BOB'S BURGERS Holiday Short to Premiere on Hulu

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At the BOB'S BURGERS New York Comic-Con panel on October 10 on the Main Stage, creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard announced that the Hulu-exclusive holiday short, 'On the Fort Day of Christmas,' will premiere December 7 exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally in most markets. Bouchard was joined on the panel by stars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy.

In 'On the Fort Day of Christmas,' a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids — a record-breaking Christmas snow fort.

Season 17 of BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally in most markets.

About Bob's Burgers

BOB'S BURGERS centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community.

BOB'S BURGERS premiered on FOX on January 9, 2011 and drew in 9.39 million viewers, making it the highest-rated new series premiere of the season. The series has been renewed through Season 19 (2028-2029).

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Janelle Momary-Neely also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

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