Bob Joins A Community Garden In BOB'S BURGERS Clip

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Bob takes up a new hobby over his family's objections in a new clip from BOB'S BURGERS titled 'Bob's Garden,' which shows him joining a community garden and quickly becoming consumed by it. The scene plays out as a slice of the long-running animated comedy's ongoing storyline involving Bob Belcher, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, and the rest of the Belcher family adjusting to his latest fixation.

The clip centers on the push and pull between Bob's enthusiasm for his new garden plot and his family's skepticism about the time and attention he pours into it. As the description notes, despite their initial resistance, the family eventually comes around to Bob's new pursuit.

BOB'S BURGERS continues streaming on Hulu, with new and past episodes available on the platform alongside the rest of its animated comedy library.

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