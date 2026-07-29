Dan Mintz Details New Animated Stand-Up Special and His SNL Writing Days

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Dan Mintz spoke about his new animated stand-up special, Well Rounded Entertainer, during an appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. Mintz walked host Seth Meyers through the project, which reimagines his stand-up material in animated form.

Mintz also reflected on his history working alongside Seth at Saturday Night Live, offering a glimpse into their earlier collaboration. The conversation gave Mintz a chance to revisit that shared history while catching viewers up on his current comedy work.

The comedian also brought up a recurring, oddly specific experience: getting recognized on customer service calls. Mintz described the situation as an unusual byproduct of his distinctive vocal delivery, a trait that has made him identifiable even when he is not on screen.

Mintz's voice has become widely recognizable through his role as Tina Belcher on BOB'S BURGERS, a connection he has previously discussed on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, recounting fans picking up on his signature vocal delivery in everyday settings.

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