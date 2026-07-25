BOB'S BURGERS Holiday Short 'On the Fort Day of Christmas' to Stream on Hulu

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Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard announced at the BOB'S BURGERS San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 25 that the animated series will release a holiday short titled ON THE FORT DAY OF CHRISTMAS exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally in most markets later this year. In the short, a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm leads the Belcher children to build a record-breaking Christmas snow fort. Bouchard was joined at the Ballroom 20 panel by cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and supervising director Bernard Derriman. Season 17 of BOB'S BURGERS is set to return to FOX in 2027, with streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

ABOUT BOB'S BURGERS

BOB'S BURGERS centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community.

BOB'S BURGERS premiered on FOX on January 9, 2011 and drew in 9.39 million viewers, making it the highest-rated new series premiere of the season. The series has been renewed through Season 19 (2028-2029).

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Janelle Momary-Neely also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

BOB'S BURGERS, which premiered on FOX on January 9, 2011, has been renewed through Season 19. The series has inspired stage celebrations of its music, including a concert event at 54 Below marking the show's 15th anniversary, covered previously by BroadwayWorld at broadwayworld.com.

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