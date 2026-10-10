BLADE RUNNER 2099 Trailer Debuts at New York Comic Con

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Prime Video released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series BLADE RUNNER 2099 during a panel at New York Comic Con, along with official teaser key art for the show.

Stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, as well as Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Matthew Needham alongside showrunner/creator/executive producer Silka Luisa and executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson took the stage for a compelling conversation diving deeper into the futuristic world of Blade Runner. All eight episodes will premiere on November 25, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse a fragile city.

Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) are series regulars alongside stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Tom Burke (Furiosa), and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) are recurring guest stars.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner, creator and executive producer. Ridley Scott, Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon's President of Television Ben Roberts, Steven Johnson, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Richard Sharkey, Tom Spezialy, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Tim Gable, and Isa Dick Hackett serve as executive producers. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) is an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the limited series Blade Runner 2099.

About Alcon Entertainment

Los Angeles-based independent finance and production company Alcon Entertainment has financed and produced or co-financed and co-produced 35 films to date, including the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, which has nominated for five Academy Awards, and won for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects; The Book of Eli, starring Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman, the Academy Award Best Picture nominee The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress, the thrillers Insomnia, and Prisoners, which helped launch the careers of Christopher Nolan, and Denis Villeneuve, respectively, and the recent Sony Pictures box office success The Garfield Movie, the animated film adaptation of the beloved cartoon strip Garfield, featuring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.

Alcon Entertainment's next theatrical release is Social Reckoning starring Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison via Sony Pictures, opening in October of this year.

In 2015, Alcon launched its Alcon Television Group. Its next release Blade Runner 2099, a limited original series for Prime Video is set to premiere November 25, 2026 starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. Other projects include the hit sci-fi series The Expanse, the animated children's series Pete the Cat, a co-production with Amazon Studios, based on the best-selling children's book series.

Alcon Television Group's other past projects include the Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated four-part documentary The Defiant Ones, originally developed for HBO, which chronicled the divergent roots and unlikely partnership of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, that launched exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock; Amazon's animated holiday special Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year, featuring Elvis Costello; and the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary Sinatra: All or Nothing At All from Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney which remains one of HBO's most successful shows in the 50+ demographic.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

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