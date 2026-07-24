BLADE RUNNER 2099 to Make Debut on Prime Video With New Teaser Trailer

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Prime Video revealed a premiere date and released a teaser trailer for BLADE RUNNER 2099 at San Diego Comic-Con, marking the first public look at the upcoming series set in the Blade Runner universe.

At the iconic Hall H panel in front of more than 6,500 fans on July 24, 2026, Prime Video brought BLADE RUNNER 2099 stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, alongside showrunner Silka Luisa and executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson to the stage for a compelling conversation. All eight episodes will premiere on November 25, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In Los Angeles 2099, Olwen, a veteran Blade Runner days from dying, partners with a mysterious new recruit, Cora, to investigate a widening conspiracy that stretches back to the city's darkest original sins.

Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) are series regulars alongside stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris ('A Gentleman in Moscow'), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Tom Burke (Furiosa) and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) are recurring guest stars.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Ridley Scott, Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon's President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) is an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the limited series Blade Runner 2099. Steven Johnson is Co-EP.

About Alcon Entertainment

Los Angeles-based independent finance and production company Alcon Entertainment has financed and produced or co-financed and co-produced 35 films to date, including the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, and won for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects; The Book of Eli, starring Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman, the Academy Award Best Picture nominee The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress; the thrillers Insomnia, and Prisoners, which helped launch the careers of Christopher Nolan, and Denis Villeneuve, respectively, and the recent Sony Pictures box office success The Garfield Movie, the animated film adaptation of the beloved cartoon strip Garfield, featuring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.

In 2015, Alcon launched its Alcon Television Group. It is currently in post production on Blade Runner 2099, an original series for Amazon Prime to premiere in late 2026. Other projects include the hit sci-fi series The Expanse; the animated children's series Pete the Cat, a co-production with Amazon Studios, based on the best-selling children's book series.

Alcon Television Group's other past projects include the Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated four-part documentary The Defiant Ones, originally developed for HBO, which chronicled the divergent roots and unlikely partnership of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, that launched exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock; Amazon's animated holiday special Pete The Cat: A Groovy New Year, featuring Elvis Costello; and the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary Sinatra: All Or Nothing At All from Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, which remains one of HBO's most successful shows in the 50+ demographic.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

The Blade Runner franchise has also been active on the live performance circuit, with BLADE RUNNER LIVE — a screening of Ridley Scott's 2007 Final Cut accompanied by a live performance of the Vangelis score by The Avex Ensemble — scheduled at multiple venues. BroadwayWorld has previously covered upcoming presentations at CAPA's Palace Theatre in Columbus and the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

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