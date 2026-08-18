BEST OF THE BEST Trailer Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Debut Ahead of Netflix Release
Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar and Chaneil Kular round out a cast led by writer-star Hasan Minhaj.
The official trailer for BEST OF THE BEST has debuted ahead of the film's global release on Netflix on September 18.
The film stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan alongside Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar and Chaneil Kular, with writer Hasan Minhaj also appearing in the cast. The logline: Two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, only to discover that the road to winning the U.S. Championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.
About Best of the Best
Director: Lena Khan
Writers: Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam
Producers: Jonathan Eirich for Rideback, Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam for 186K Films
Executive Producers: Ellen H. Schwartz, Ryan Halprin
Key Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, and Hasan Minhaj
Additional Cast: Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Lilly Singh, Saara Chaudry, Sasha Bhasin, Kavi Ramachandran
Choreography By: Phillip Chbeeb, Makenzie Chbeeb
Co-Choreographer: Joya Kazi