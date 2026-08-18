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BEST OF THE BEST Trailer Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Debut Ahead of Netflix Release

Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar and Chaneil Kular round out a cast led by writer-star Hasan Minhaj.

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BEST OF THE BEST Trailer Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Debut Ahead of Netflix Release

The official trailer for BEST OF THE BEST has debuted ahead of the film's global release on Netflix on September 18.

The film stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan alongside Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar and Chaneil Kular, with writer Hasan Minhaj also appearing in the cast. The logline: Two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, only to discover that the road to winning the U.S. Championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

About Best of the Best

Director: Lena Khan

Writers: Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam

Producers: Jonathan Eirich for Rideback, Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam for 186K Films

Executive Producers: Ellen H. Schwartz, Ryan Halprin

Key Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, and Hasan Minhaj

Additional Cast: Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Lilly Singh, Saara Chaudry, Sasha Bhasin, Kavi Ramachandran

Choreography By: Phillip Chbeeb, Makenzie Chbeeb

Co-Choreographer: Joya Kazi

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