BEN FOLDS FIVE to Perform at Florida Theatre April 15, 2027

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The Florida Theatre and AEG Presents announced that Ben Folds Five will perform Thursday, April 15, 2027, at 8:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

Formed in 1993 in the alternative-rock breeding ground of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ben Folds Five were three guys, zero guitars, and one glaring math problem.

Led by piano-pounding maestro Ben Folds, with Robert Sledge on bass and Darren Jessee on drums, the trio dubbed their distinctive sound 'punk rock for sissies.' A smart-aleck collision of spaz rock, power pop, irresistible 70s AM melodies, pseudo-jazz, and copious lyrical mischief that proved you didn't need aggro guitars to make a glorious '90s noise.

Their self-titled debut album landed in 1995, followed by 1997's breakthrough Whatever and Ever Amen, featuring the unlikely hit 'Brick.' Three studio albums, plus a collection of B-sides and outtakes later, the band split in 2000. They regrouped and released The Sound of the Life of the Mind and a Live Album in 2012, parting ways again in 2013.

Now celebrating the anniversary of their debut record with a return U.S. tour, Ben Folds Five remain one of alternative rock's great success stories: three unapologetic artists making sophisticated piano-based alt-rock in a decade drowning in distorted guitars.

About Ben Folds Five

Ben Folds Five is an alternative and piano rock trio formed in 1993 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The group's members are Ben Folds (lead vocals, piano, keyboards, melodica, principal songwriter), Robert Sledge (bass, contrabass, synthesizer, backing vocals), and Darren Jessee (drums, percussion, backing vocals, songwriter). The group achieved mainstream success in the alternative, indie, and pop music scenes. The band is best known for the hit single 'Brick' from their 1997 album Whatever and Ever Amen, which gained airplay on many mainstream radio stations. During their seven years together, the band released three proper studio records, one retrospective album of B-sides and outtakes, and eight singles. They also contributed to a number of soundtracks and compilations.

About the Florida Theatre

The historic Florida Theatre annually offers over 200 cultural and entertainment events spanning pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, blues, and ballet. For tickets or more information, visit www.floridatheatre.com.

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