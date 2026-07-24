SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Photo Call Images Released as Tom Holland and Zendaya Land in Shanghai

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Tom Holland and Zendaya traveled to Shanghai for a photo call tied to SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, the upcoming Sony Pictures action-adventure set to open exclusively in movie theaters on July 31, 2026. The film, rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for sequences of action and violence and some language, follows Peter Parker as he continues fighting crime as Spider-Man in a world that no longer remembers him while watching his former friends move on without him.

Synopsis

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him — and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Film Details

Genre: Action/Adventure

Rating: This film is rated PG-13 by The Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: sequences of action/violence and some language.

Directed by: Destin Daniel Cretton

Written by: Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers

Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Produced by: Kevin Feige, p.g.a.; Amy Pascal, p.g.a.; Avi Arad; Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Louis D'Esposito; David Cain

Cast

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo

MARVEL and all related character names: © & 2026 MARVEL

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