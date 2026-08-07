Keen Ruffalo on Dad Mark's Reaction to His Move From Fashion to Acting

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Keen Ruffalo appeared on TODAY to discuss his role in the new coming-of-age series Sterling Point, addressing the strong early response the show has received and reflecting on how his own path to acting began. The interview centered on his character's parallels to his own life and the moment he told his father, actor Mark Ruffalo, that he was leaving behind plans for a fashion design career to pursue acting instead.

In Sterling Point, Ruffalo plays the twin brother of Annie Jacobson, a role that puts him at the center of a story about twins whose lives change when they unexpectedly inherit a remote island in Canada. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the series comes from Megan Park, the writer and director of the 2024 film My Old Ass, and also features Ella Rubin and Jay Duplass. During the TODAY appearance, Ruffalo spoke about the similarities between himself and the character he portrays, as well as his reaction to the overwhelmingly positive reception the show has generated since its debut.

Ruffalo also used the conversation to trace his own creative background, explaining that he had originally set his sights on fashion design before shifting course toward acting, and describing how his father responded to that career pivot.

Sterling Point debuted with all eight episodes globally on Prime Video, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld, which noted the series follows 17-year-old Annie Jacobson as she navigates new friendships, romance, and family secrets after inheriting her grandfather's island alongside her twin brother.

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