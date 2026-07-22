Tom Holland, Zendaya & Mark Ruffalo Featured in Final SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer

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TODAY shared the third and final trailer for SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, offering the latest preview of the upcoming Marvel film ahead of its July 31 theatrical release. The trailer features Tom Holland alongside Zendaya and Mark Ruffalo, who appears as The Hulk.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY picks up with Peter Parker four years after the events of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. In addition to Holland and Zendaya, the film features Tony Award nominee Sadie Sink in her franchise debut, along with Jon Bernthal and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Holland has been making the rounds in support of the film. He recently visited GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss what fans can expect from this chapter of the franchise, and is also scheduled to appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers in connection with the film's release.

For more on Holland's promotional appearances ahead of the film, BroadwayWorld previously covered his GOOD MORNING AMERICA visit, where he spoke about the new installment and what the story holds for Peter Parker.

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