BE MY VALENTINE, CHARLIE BROWN Soundtrack to Be Released for the First Time

Lee Mendelson Film Productions (LMFP) has announced the release – for the first time ever – of the complete Vince Guaraldi soundtrack for Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown, the timeless 13th animated Peanuts® special, from writer and creator Charles Schulz, director Phil Roman and producers Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. Originally airing on January 28th, 1975 on CBS-TV, it went on to be nominated for an Emmy® for Outstanding Children’s program. The special is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.

All versions of the album include the original 24 cues that comprise the score of the special – mixed into 22 tracks – most available for the first time – plus another eight bonus or alternative tracks never heard before. This 42-minute soundtrack is the longest individual soundtrack released by LMFP to date.

Guaraldi brought original mid-tempo tunes, his classic favorites, and even a mambo to the score for a journey into love with the Peanuts gang. He utilized a new invention called the ARP String Ensemble synthesizer throughout the special to give the score a distinctive string-laced sound.

Some highlights include: the center piece “Heartburn Waltz” with eight dynamic variations; the longing “Jennie L.” and “There’s Been A Change” with their ballad-like sensibilities; the upbeat “Pawpet Overture;” the playful “Woodstock’s Mambo;” and even some classical pieces like “Freddie’s Mood” that covers Chopin for Snoopy’s pawpet show in the special. There are amazing bonus tracks with completely different but equally engaging takes on the themes from the special. “Last Call For Love,” the final track on the album, is an extended jam that the trio laid down and is a true found treasure from the recording sessions – it has never been heard before.

For the first time, these melodies can be fully appreciated, not hidden underneath dialogue or effects from the special.

The recording features Guaraldi (piano, electric piano, clavinet, ARP String Ensemble electric harpsichord and guitar), Seward McCain (bass), Vince Lateano (drums) and John Scott Trotter as the music supervisor. The soundtrack was produced by Sean Mendelson and Jason Mendelson; mixed at Bones and Knives by Terry Carleton and restored and re-mastered by Vinson Hudson.

The album will be available January 17, 2025, including an exclusive variant on Heartburn Red vinyl (12” BioVinyl) as a Record Store Day Indie Exclusive, that will be available at participating stores. Pre-Order here. It will also be available on Puppy Love Pink vinyl (12” BioVinyl) from Barnes and Noble. Pre-Order here. The 42-minute album will also be available on black vinyl (12” BioVinyl), CD, and digitally.

The physical copies will include liner notes that give a track-by-track analysis by Derrick Bang and notes from Sean Mendelson and Jason Mendelson, sons of Peanuts producer Lee Mendelson and producers of the record. The LP liner notes are four pages, the CD liner notes are eight pages, and all versions contain images from the special, rare photographs and images from the original tape boxes recently re-discovered that led to this release.

