BBC One Commissions New Mystery Thriller THE TOURIST

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, have commissioned writing duo Harry and Jack Williams' brand new drama The Tourist for BBC One.

The Tourist is produced by award-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar) in association with Stan - also announced as the Australian co-commissioning partner; Highview Productions; all3media international and the South Australian Film Corporation.

In the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, a British man is pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and The Man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

The Tourist is a character-driven mystery packed thriller, full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns. Set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters, off-beat black comedy punctuates high-stakes action. The six-episode series twists and turns through the dusty outback of Australia, to the frantic noise and lights of Singapore, and to the calm, luxury white-sand beaches of Bali.

At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath: As The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he's also forced to ask who he is now - and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?

Existential questions sit alongside breathless storytelling, in a very real and very human story that everyone can relate to, played out across the almost mythic, landscape of the outback, a modern-day Wild West.

Harry and Jack Williams, Writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures, say: "The Tourist is a departure from anything we've written before. It isn't an easy show to categorise - so we won't. We are, however, hugely excited to have Chris Sweeney on board as director, and to be making this for the BBC. We're thankful for their support of this ambitious project."

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, say: "The Tourist has one of the boldest and most brain-twistingly brilliant conceits which thriller fans will have experienced in a long time. We are delighted to be home to this inspired and utterly original idea and can't wait to see how Jack, Harry and the exciting team at Two Brothers will bring it to life."

Christopher Aird, Two Brothers Pictures Head of Drama, says: "The Tourist has a very special tone which I think will surprise, shock and amuse by turns. We're really excited to be making this distinctive show for BBC One this year."

CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation, Kate Croser, says: "It is fantastic to see acclaimed South Australian producer Lisa Scott partner with the Emmy-award winning producers of Fleabag to bring this new series to SA."

Nick Forward, Chief Content Officer at Stan, says: "The Tourist is such a unique story and we're delighted to be partnering with BBC One, Two Brothers Pictures and the SAFC on this project."

Filming will begin later this year and casting will be announced in due course.

The Tourist is a Two Brothers Pictures (an all3media company) production for the BBC, in association with, Highview Productions, all3media international, the South Australian Film Corporation and Stan. The 6x60' drama has been written by Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar), who alongside Christopher Aird (Baptiste, Liar, Cheat) and Chris Sweeney (Back To Life, Liar) will serve as executive producers, for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Lisa Scott (The Hunting, Pine Gap) will produce and Chris Sweeney will direct. International sales will be handled by all3media international.





