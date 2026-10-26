BAYWATCH to Premiere on FOX With Stephen Amell Leading New Generation

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FOX's all-new BAYWATCH finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch, leading a new generation of lifeguards to the Southern California coast, where high-stakes rescues collide with attraction, friendship, family and responsibility.

Hobie's world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. The series also stars as members of this new Baywatch team, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene.

In recurring roles, Livvy Dunne will make her acting debut as Grace and David Chokachi will reprise his original series character of Cody Madison.

FOX's Baywatch will celebrate the franchise's enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today's global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with a new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to save lives along Los Angeles' beaches. Baywatch will have its series premieres Wednesday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Baywatch is co-produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and Fremantle with Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted) serving as showrunner and executive producer. McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz are executive producers. McG directed the series premiere.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 34 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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