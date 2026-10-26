Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BAYWATCH to Premiere on FOX With Stephen Amell Leading New Generation
Stephen Amell stars alongside Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin, and other cast members in the series reboot.
FOX's all-new BAYWATCH finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch, leading a new generation of lifeguards to the Southern California coast, where high-stakes rescues collide with attraction, friendship, family and responsibility.
Hobie's world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. The series also stars as members of this new Baywatch team, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene.
In recurring roles, Livvy Dunne will make her acting debut as Grace and David Chokachi will reprise his original series character of Cody Madison.
FOX's Baywatch will celebrate the franchise's enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today's global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with a new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to save lives along Los Angeles' beaches. Baywatch will have its series premieres Wednesday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Baywatch is co-produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and Fremantle with Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted) serving as showrunner and executive producer. McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz are executive producers. McG directed the series premiere.
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