 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Austin Symphony Orchestra Presents HANDEL'S MESSIAH and ELF IN CONCERT

Conductor Peter Bay will lead the orchestra through John Debney's score as the film unfolds on screen.

By:
Austin Symphony Orchestra Presents HANDEL'S MESSIAH and ELF IN CONCERT

The Austin Symphony Orchestra will present two holiday programs this December: Handel's Messiah and Elf in Concert.

Handel's Messiah will be performed on Tuesday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. at Hyde Park Church, featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Austin under conductor Ryan Heller. The oratorio brings the story of hope, joy, and redemption to life through soaring choruses, stirring solos, and the 'Hallelujah' chorus. Tickets are available at my.austinsymphony.org/1240.

Elf in Concert will be performed on Tuesday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Long Center's Dell Hall, with Peter Bay conducting. Audiences will watch Buddy's adventures unfold on the big screen while the orchestra performs John Debney's score live to picture. The performances are part of the Sarah & Ernest Butler Pops Series. Tickets are available at my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1235.

Event Details

Handel's Messiah: Tuesday, December 1, 8:00 p.m., Hyde Park Church

Elf in Concert: Tuesday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 16, 7:30 p.m., The Long Center

Austin Symphony Orchestra Presents HANDEL'S MESSIAH and ELF IN CONCERT Image

Austin Symphony Orchestra Presents HANDEL'S MESSIAH and ELF IN CONCERT Image

Recent Articles
BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE to Open Austin Symphony Season
BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE to Open Austin Symphony Season
9/10/2026
Austin Symphony Orchestra to Open Season With BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE
Austin Symphony Orchestra to Open Season With BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE
9/1/2026
Austin Symphony Orchestra to Open Season With BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE
Austin Symphony Orchestra to Open Season With BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE
8/27/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts