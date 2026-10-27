Austin Symphony Orchestra Presents HANDEL'S MESSIAH and ELF IN CONCERT

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The Austin Symphony Orchestra will present two holiday programs this December: Handel's Messiah and Elf in Concert.

Handel's Messiah will be performed on Tuesday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. at Hyde Park Church, featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Austin under conductor Ryan Heller. The oratorio brings the story of hope, joy, and redemption to life through soaring choruses, stirring solos, and the 'Hallelujah' chorus. Tickets are available at my.austinsymphony.org/1240.

Elf in Concert will be performed on Tuesday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Long Center's Dell Hall, with Peter Bay conducting. Audiences will watch Buddy's adventures unfold on the big screen while the orchestra performs John Debney's score live to picture. The performances are part of the Sarah & Ernest Butler Pops Series. Tickets are available at my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1235.

Event Details

Handel's Messiah: Tuesday, December 1, 8:00 p.m., Hyde Park Church

Elf in Concert: Tuesday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 16, 7:30 p.m., The Long Center







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