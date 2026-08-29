Aubrey Plaza Recalls Voicing Grumpy Cat and Her Method for Handling Online Haters

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Aubrey Plaza's first appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has resurfaced as part of the show's Throwback series, revisiting a 2014 conversation in which the actress discussed voicing Grumpy Cat in Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever. Plaza used the interview to walk through her experience lending her voice to the viral internet cat for the holiday film.

Beyond the animated project, Plaza spent part of the segment detailing her unusual approach to online criticism. Rather than ignoring negative comments about the movie, she described retweeting the haters directly, turning the backlash into part of the conversation rather than avoiding it.

The interview, which originally aired November 25, 2014, captures an early moment in Plaza's relationship with the show and host Seth Meyers. Her willingness to engage publicly with critics of Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever stood out as the throwback clip's central topic, offering a specific look at how she handled reactions to the project at the time.

The clip is being surfaced now as part of Late Night's ongoing look back at earlier episodes from the show's archive, giving viewers a chance to revisit Plaza's first sit-down with Meyers years after the original broadcast.

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