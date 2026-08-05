LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineups for August Episodes

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NBC has released the guest lineup for an upcoming week of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, spanning six episodes with appearances from film, television, and streaming performers. The schedule includes Aubrey Plaza, Gaten Matarazzo, Dan Bucatinsky, Colman Domingo, Scott MacArthur, Charlize Theron, Jorma Taccone, Rose Byrne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Matthew Rhys, Sabrina Rudin, Lena Dunham, and Karl Urban.

Listings, August 5 – August 12

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Aubrey Plaza (Kevin), Gaten Matarazzo (Pizza Movie), and Dan Bucatinsky (The Comeback). (OAD 4/21/2026)

Thursday, August 6: Guests include Colman Domingo (Michael; Euphoria) and Scott MacArthur (Running Point). (OAD 4/22/2026)

Friday, August 7: Guests include Charlize Theron (Apex) and Jorma Taccone (Over Your Dead Body). (OAD 4/23/2026)

Monday, August 10: Guests include Rose Byrne (Fallen Angels) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Dog Day Afternoon). (OAD 4/27/2026)

Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Ayo Edebiri (Proof), Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay), and Sabrina Rudin (Healthy with a Side of Happy). (OAD 4/28/2026)

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Lena Dunham (Famesick) and Karl Urban (Mortal Kombat 2). (OAD 4/29/2026)

The listings note that the Wednesday episode reflects recent changes or additions to the schedule, a reminder that late-night guest bookings can shift close to air.

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