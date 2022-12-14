Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ariana Grande to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 Premiere

The new episode is slated to arrive on Friday, January 6 at 8PM ET/PT with a two-part premiere on MTV.

Dec. 14, 2022  

Ariana Grande will be the guest judge on the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race. The new episode is slated to arrive on Friday, January 6 at 8PM ET/PT with a two-part premiere on its new home on MTV.

As previously reported, the new season will also feature Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Spice, and Sugar.

The new season ushers in 16 dazzling new queens to compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner - the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise. Additionally, the upcoming season will feature the landmark 200th episode.

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked," the Emmy® award-winning aftershow, will premiere immediately following on MTV. "Untucked" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens await their fate and see who will need to lip-sync for their life to avoid the week's elimination.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She will be seen as Glinda in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked.

With albums including "Sweetener," "Thank U, Next," and "Positions," Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.



