Apple’s WHERE'S WANDA? Series Renewed for Season Two

“Where’s Wanda?,” the German-language dark comedy series, will receive an eight-episode second season at Apple TV+. The series stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch (“Love Actually”), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein (“The Vault”), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda (“The Gryphon”) and Leo Simon, as they return for season two of this “colorful, quirky caper.” The complete first season of “Where’s Wanda?” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Following its global debut, “Where’s Wanda?” has been hailed as an “electrifying,” “standout” series keeping “viewers on the edge of their seats” with “a unique blend of dark comedy and suspense” featuring “immensely likeable, and often affecting, performances” by its “talented cast.” Season one achieved a rare, perfect 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, as fans applaud that the “beautiful” show is the “kind of gem Apple only seems capable of creating,” while serving as “a compelling new addition” to “Apple TV+‘s expanding international offerings.”

The Klatts (Stein and Makatsch) are back! Just as they thought their lives were finally returning to normal, their daughter Wanda (Drinda) is caught seemingly red-handed, standing over a dead body. They will need to do everything in their power to prove her innocence and to avoid losing her again, as their investigation to find the real murderer takes them into the criminal underbelly of their sleepy suburban town. But will their quest to protect their family get them all out of trouble, or ultimately lead them further astray? And can they find out the truth of what happened on that fateful day before it’s too late?

Hailing from UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, “Where’s Wanda?” season one was created, written and executive produced by Royal Television Society nominee Oliver Lansley (“Flack”), alongside multiple award-winning executive producers Nataly Kudiabor (“Arthur’s Law”) and Sebastian Werninger (“The Physician”). The series was co-created and based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli (“Vaya con Dios”). The first season of “Where’s Wanda?” was directed by critically acclaimed award-winning filmmakers Christian Ditter (“How To Be Single”), Tobi Baumann (“Faking Hitler”) and Facundo Scalerandi (“How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”). Ditter also served as an executive producer.

