Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey Announce THE OPRAH CONVERSATION

Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey today announce "The Oprah Conversation," a new series that will continue to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world. "The Oprah Conversation" will debut on Apple TV+ on Thursday, July 30.

Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah will lead timely and intimate discussions with today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft. Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection.

In the debut episode, "How to Be an Antiracist," Oprah and bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi will speak with white readers who confront their own racist beliefs. The episode will be available to stream for free exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning Thursday, July 30 at 4:00pm PST.

"The Oprah Conversation" will continue with a special two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist and creator and host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," Emmanuel Acho on Friday, August 7. In Part 1, Acho will speak to Oprah about his web series and take questions from white viewers. Part 2 of the interview will see Acho and Oprah dive deeper into their raw, unfiltered discussions about race in response to bold questions from white and LatinX guests.

The series will also offer poignant conversations between Oprah and change makers such as Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author Bryan Stevenson. A pivotal voice on racism in America, Stevenson's story and memoir inspired the acclaimed film "Just Mercy."

"The Oprah Conversation" will premiere alongside "Oprah Talks COVID-19" and "Oprah's Book Club," now streaming in more than 100 countries on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.*

