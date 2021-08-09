Apple TV+ Series MR. CORMAN Soundtrack Now Available

Today, AWAL released the Original Series Soundtrack for "Mr. Corman." Composed by Nathan Johnson (Knives Out, Looper, Brick), the soundtrack features appearances by Debra Winger, Bobby Hall a.k.a. Logic, Juno Temple, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Stream or purchase the soundtrack HERE.

Music is an essential part of the narrative of the series, from the very first moments of the show where the title character is drumming a rhythm on his chest in the shower to the show's climatic closing scenes. "We knew from the beginning that music would be a big part in expressing what Mr. Corman is all about, what he's feeling inside," says Gordon-Levitt. "The music that Nathan made for the score successfully evoked those feelings. We spent a lot of time and tried many different versions of how that music could sound. Both to evoke the tension of anxiety, but also to find moments of dark humor as well."

"Joe and I have worked together for years and he's a really good musician, which comes out in his whole approach to directing and editing," adds Johnson. "Since our main character is a musician, we decided to limit the palette of the score to the exact instruments Josh Corman uses in his bedroom. These specific restrictions opened up all sorts of unique approaches to the score, and as I wrote I sort of stepped into the character himself, thinking about the kind of music he might create in his room."

"Mr. Corman" follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn't panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die. The first two episodes of the 10-episode Apple Original series debuted today on Apple TV+.

"I mean, what's an album anymore, right?" says Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman in the series during a zoom date. "I'm making something and it's going to be great."

That perfectly captures the spirit of the "Mr. Corman" Original Series Soundtrack, and its songs form an integral part of the "Mr. Corman" narrative.

The raw, "bedroom producer" score created by Johnson incorporates electronic and homemade elements to express the title character's inner fears and anxieties about the world he lives in. The series often takes surreal interludes, like the musical number, "Oh, Here We Go," an orchestral collaboration between Johnson and Gordon-Levitt which he performs with Debra Winger, playing his mother. As a lapsed musician, Josh Corman slowly begins creating again and we hear snippets throughout the show of what will eventually culminate in the climactic "Now, Here, This," while also introducing a pair of Nathan Johnson originals, "So Long" and "Quote Me," alt rock-style numbers performed with Juno Temple. Other highlights include "The Feeling," a track by Grammy-nominated hip-hop star Bobby Hall a.k.a. Logic, who makes an impressive breakthrough screen appearance as the tragic social influencer and party host Dax in the series.

Summing up his thoughts on the soundtrack, Gordon-Levitt commented, "I think it's an album that can stand on its own, not just to evoke the series. I grew up listening to great soundtracks like Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs" and Paul Thomas Anderson's "Punch-Drunk Love". We put so much thought and effort into the music on this show, it's actually been a treat for me just listening to it. I'm really proud of it."

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, "Mr. Corman" stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, JAMIE CHUNG, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez.

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, "Mr. Corman" is created by, directed by and executive produced by Gordon-Levitt along with Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. Pamela Harvey-White serves as producer.

Watch the trailer for "Mr. Corman" here: