Apple TV+ Renews Maya Rudolph's LOOT For Second Season

Apple TV+ TODAY announced a season two renewal for "Loot," its hit workplace comedy executive produced by and starring Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, and from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

The news comes on the heels of the season one premiere, as well as the announcement of a newmulti-year, first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company run by "Loot" executive producers Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

"Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented "Loot" cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can't wait for season two."

Since its debut on Apple TV+ on June 24, "Loot" has drawn in global audiences and has been hailed by critics as "hilarious and heartwarming," "a real charmer," an "immensely entertaining workplace sitcom" and "a comedy with as much warmth as humor." Week-to-week, the series also continues to receive praise for performances of its ensemble cast which includes Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles.

The second season of "Loot" will join an expanding offering of award-winning and global hit original comedies on Apple TV+ including "Ted Lasso," "Mythic Quest,""Schmigadoon!," "The Afterparty," and many more.

In "Loot," billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht - anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for TABLOID fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press.

With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team - including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) - Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

The first five episodes of "Loot" are now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes of the 10-episode first season premiering every Friday. In this week's new episode, "The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards," The Wells Foundation team attends a ceremony where Molly is receiving an award for her charity work.

Produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, "Loot" is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the three-time Independent Spirit Award, BAFTA and NAACP Image Award nominated anthology series, "Little America."

