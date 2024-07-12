Apple TV+ Drama PRESUMED INNOCENT Renewed for Season Two

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its widely acclaimed premiere last month, led by a gripping performance by Academy Award-nominated star and executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal, Apple TV+ has revealed that its global hit series “Presumed Innocent” is set to return for a second season that will unfold around a suspenseful, brand new case. Multi-Emmy Award-winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, Gyllenhaal, Rachel Rusch Rich, Dustin Thomason and Matt Tinker will return to executive produce, and author Scott Turow will serve as co-executive producer.

Since its global debut, “Presumed Innocent,” starring Gyllenhaal who has received praise for his “endlessly watchable” and “stellar performance” in the lead role as ‘Rusty Sabich,’ the series has been hailed as “one of the best legal thrillers to arrive on television in years,” “sleek and riveting,” “undeniably compelling viewing,” “TV at its highest quality,” and the “pop-culture talk of the summer.”

The first season of “Presumed Innocent” is now streaming on Apple TV+ with the highly anticipated season finale set to air on Wednesday, July 24. In this week’s new episode, “Elements,” the trial begins and startling events inside the courtroom threaten to derail proceedings.

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Turow, “Presumed Innocent” hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Gyllenhaal executive produces under his Nine Stories banner. Season one of “Presumed Innocent” is also executive produced by Thomason and Sharr White. Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers. The first season is directed and executive produced by Anne Sewitsky and Greg Yaitanes.

