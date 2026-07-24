Anne Hathaway on Why She Saw 70-Year-Old Women as 'Stars of the World'

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Anne Hathaway sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to reflect on the women who shaped her most deeply: her grandmothers. In the short-form clip, Hathaway described how she grew up viewing 70-year-old women as the "stars of the world," a perspective rooted in the incredible influence those figures had on her life and sense of self.

Hathaway spoke to the specific inspiration she drew from her grandmothers, framing older women not as figures on the margins of culture but as its most compelling presences. The conversation offered a personal window into how those early relationships informed her outlook, presenting a portrait of intergenerational admiration that went well beyond nostalgia.

Hathaway is also scheduled to appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers on the July 25 broadcast alongside Alan Ritchson, giving her a busy stretch of television appearances in the same period as this Drew Barrymore clip. For more, BroadwayWorld previously reported on her upcoming LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers booking, which places her among a guest lineup that also includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Carey Mulligan across the same broadcast week.

More on The Drew Barrymore Show Recent Articles Camila Morrone Visits THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW to Discuss Her 'Meant to Be' Mindset

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