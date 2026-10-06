Anna Kendrick Recalls Working With Chris Rock and a New Zealand Road Trip
The actress shared stories ranging from family milestones to driving on unfamiliar roads abroad.
Anna Kendrick sat down on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on her personal life and her career, kicking off with stories from attending her brother's wedding. Kendrick walked through the experience before moving into a separate trip she took with a group to New Zealand.
During the appearance, Kendrick described the challenges of driving on the other side of the road while in New Zealand, offering a lighthearted account of adjusting to the unfamiliar setup. She also discussed working with Chris Rock, giving Kimmel's audience a glimpse into that collaboration.
The conversation took a more unexpected turn when Kendrick recounted a story about borrowing a fake ID, adding another personal anecdote to the mix of travel tales and career talk that defined her time on the show.
Kendrick's appearance moved fluidly between these topics, with Kimmel guiding the discussion from family events to international travel before landing on her professional work, giving viewers a broad look at several corners of her recent experiences.
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