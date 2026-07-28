EMBASSY Action Thriller to Land at MGM+ With ANNA KENDRICK, SAM HEUGHAN

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

MGM+ has announced plans to serve as the U.S. home for EMBASSY, a six-part action thriller starring Anna Kendrick, SAM HEUGHAN and J.K. Simmons. Produced by AGC Television, Ascendant Fox and Turbine Studios, the series is set to join the network's slate of original programming and will be available to MGM+ viewers in the U.S. as well as in Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.

'Embassy is an exciting addition to the MGM+ slate—a high-octane six-part thriller with an exceptional cast and creative team,' said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. 'Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan, and J.K. Simmons, along with series creator Rom Lotan and directors John Strickland and Christian Alvart, have created a cinematic thriller that reinforces MGM+ as a destination for classic storytelling for a modern audience.'

When armed mercenaries storm the U.S. Embassy in London, Layla (Kendrick), a sharp and resourceful American diplomat, faces an impossible choice: protect the U.S. Ambassador (Simmons) or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high value asset being held at the embassy. As a larger conspiracy unfolds, Layla must rely on her instincts — and the reluctant help of her ex-fiancé, a British SAS soldier (Heughan) — in the tense hours before extraction.

Shot on location in Cologne, Germany and London, England, EMBASSY stars Anna Kendrick (Woman of the Hour, A Simple Favor), Sam Heughan (Outlander, The Couple Next Door), and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, The Westies).

EMBASSY is created and written by Rom Lotan, directed by John Strickland (Bodyguard, The Rig) and Christian Alvart (Case 39, Pandorum) and executive produced by Lotan, Strickland, Ascendant Fox's Hester Ruoff, Bart Ruspoli and Matt Mitchell, Turbine's Daniel Hetzer, Jakob Neuhausser, Justin Thomson and David Tanner, and AGC's Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz and Miguel A. Palos Jr.

AGC International is handling worldwide sales and has previously announced deals with Prime Video for the UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand, and with ZDF for Germany.

The agreement was negotiated by Doug Goodkind and Andy Miller on behalf of MGM+ and by AGC's VP of Legal & Business Affairs Conor McElroy.

About MGM+

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the crime drama The Westies, sci-fi horror series FROM, Emmy-winning Godfather of Harlem, horror thriller The Institute, the romantic adventure Robin Hood, and the upcoming crime thriller American Hostage. The network is also home to acclaimed docuseries, including the critically acclaimed In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, Hollywood Black, and The Hillside Strangler. Premium movies are also available, including Project Hail Mary, Gladiator II, Nickel Boys, Blink Twice, IF, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Wildcat, and Regretting You. Internationally, the streaming service is available in 33 countries across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada, offering rich content to viewers around the world.

https://www.aboutamazon.com/what-we-do/entertainment

About AGC Studios

With 50 film and TV productions since its launch in 2018, Stuart Ford's AGC Studios is already well established as one of the most prolific and diversified independent content companies in the industry. AGC Television recently wrapped production on Embassy, a geo-political action thriller series starring Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan and J.K. Simmons, and is in post-production on Lithuanian-German Nordic noir thriller series A Wolfs Prey, starring Edward Holcroft, Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė and Ieva Andrejevaitė. AGC recently produced MGM+ mystery thriller series Vanished, starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin, and is in production on Beatles biopic series Hamburg Days. In film, AGC is currently in post-production on Lauren Miller Rogen's Babies starring Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen; and in post-production on Ellie Foumbi's erotic thriller Fleur starring Halle Berry; and is in pre-production on J Blakeson's Sweat starring Ana de Armas. AGC's Fing! starring Taika Waititi, based on the best-selling children's book, recently premiered at Sundance.

Recent releases include Ron Howard's psychological thriller Eden, starring Ana De Armas, Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby and Daniel Brühl, and Charlie Polinger's debut feature The Plague starring Joel Edgerton which was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards including Best Picture and won Best Breakthrough Performance (Kayo Martin). Rowan Athale's thrilling boxing drama Giant, starring Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry, had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, and Bobby Farrelly's teen road trip comedy Driver's Ed starring Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon and Sam Nivola, from producers Jonas and Jennifer Pate had its world premiere at TIFF.

Other highlights include Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, which premiered as the #1 film on Netflix in the US; Justin Kurzel's Venice premiere The Order, starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan and Jurnee Smollett; Roland Emmerich's ancient Rome gladiatorial epic series, Those About to Die for Peacock; Brad Anderson's crime thriller The Silent Hour (Paramount) starring Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong; Richard Linklater's Hit Man starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona; and Late Night with the Devil.

About Ascendant Fox

Ascendant Fox is an independent production company based in London and founded by Bart Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff. Born from their collaboration on the critically acclaimed, BAFTA and BIFA-nominated one-shot film Boiling Point, Ascendant Fox is committed to producing ambitious, genre-pushing storytelling that champions original narratives resonating deeply with audiences. Most recently, Ascendant Fox extended the Boiling Point universe into a limited series produced in partnership with the BBC. In parallel, the company produced Gassed Up (2024), a high-octane crime drama co-developed with Amazon Studios, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

About Turbine Studios

Turbine Studios was founded in 2018 by Andrew Eaton, Tracey Scoffield, Justin Thomson and David Tanner, initially producing Steve McQueen's BAFTA winning hit show Small Axe (BBC/Amazon).

In 2019, Turbine Studios Germany was established with former Fox Television Studios senior executive Daniel Hetzer, resulting in Christian Schwochow's Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix) starring Oscar winner Jeremy Irons and Constellation (Apple TV), directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle Maclaren and Oscar nominees Joseph Cedar and Oliver Hirschbiegel, starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, leading to Jakob Neuhäusser joining Turbine Germany as partner.

Turbine Studios Germany recently wrapped the ZDF co-produced show Two Reasonable Grown Ups, written by German box office champion Anika Decker and directed by Sebastian Schipper (Victoria).

EMBASSY centers on Layla (Kendrick), an American diplomat who must choose between protecting the U.S. Ambassador (Simmons) and following his orders to extract a high-value asset when armed mercenaries storm the U.S. Embassy in London, with Heughan playing her ex-fiancé, a British SAS soldier. The series was shot on location in Cologne, Germany, and London, England, and is created and written by ROM LOTAN, with JOHN STRICKLAND and CHRISTIAN ALVART directing.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...