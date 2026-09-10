Angela Bassett Talks 'Waiting to Exhale,' Keke Palmer on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Angela Bassett reflected on her role in 'Waiting to Exhale' and spoke about her relationship with Keke Palmer during a conversation on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment also included a moment where Bassett joined host Jennifer Hudson in song, giving the studio audience a glimpse of an unscripted, performance-driven exchange between the two.

The appearance centered on Bassett's career touchstones, with 'Waiting to Exhale' serving as a throughline for the discussion. Her comments on Keke Palmer added a personal dimension to the conversation, connecting Bassett's own history in film to a younger generation of performers.

The talk turned musical when Bassett and Hudson sang together, a moment that let the actress step outside her usual dramatic register for the daytime program's studio audience. The exchange gave viewers a different side of Bassett beyond her film work.

The sit-down was part of a recent stretch of high-profile guests on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, which has also featured figures such as Mariah Carey in extended conversations built around career reflection and personal reveals.

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