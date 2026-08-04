Courtney B. Vance Shares the Secret to 28 Years of Marriage with Angela Bassett

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Courtney B. Vance sat down on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to reveal what he considers the secret behind his 28-year marriage to fellow actor Angela Bassett, offering a rare, candid glimpse into the private side of one of Hollywood's longest-running partnerships.

The conversation gave Vance room to speak personally rather than promote a specific project, with the actor reflecting on the habits and choices that have sustained his relationship with Bassett over nearly three decades. The sit-down format allowed him to go beyond a typical press stop and address the question directly, framing his answer around the day-to-day work of keeping a marriage strong in the public eye.

Vance's appearance leaned into the reflective tone that host Jennifer Hudson has drawn out of guests on the daytime program, with the discussion centered squarely on his marriage rather than his broader body of work. The actor's comments gave viewers insight into how he and Bassett have approached longevity together, offering perspective shaped by decades of shared experience in the industry.

The segment kept its focus tightly on that personal milestone, with Vance speaking to the substance of what has made the marriage last rather than skimming past the topic for a lighter exchange. The appearance adds to a run of candid, relationship-driven conversations that have become a hallmark of guest segments on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW.

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