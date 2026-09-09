Mariah Carey Reacts to Fan Tattoos, Talks Anderson .Paak Collab on JHUD SHOW

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Mariah Carey reacted to fans who have permanently inked her image on their skin, talked about working with Anderson .Paak, and teased unreleased music during a segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The conversation covered a range of topics tied to Carey's career and current creative output, giving host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience a look at both the singer's collaborations and the devotion of her fan base.

Carey's stop on the daytime program follows a separate appearance in which she detailed her approach to songwriting, particularly when it comes to crafting love songs. As reported by BroadwayWorld, that segment focused on Carey's songwriting craft rather than a promotional pitch, giving viewers insight into her process.

This latest appearance shifted toward Carey's collaborators and what fans can expect next, with her comments on working alongside Anderson .Paak offering a glimpse into recent studio partnerships. The mention of unreleased music added another layer of anticipation for listeners following her output.

The reaction to fan tattoos added a lighter, more personal moment to the segment, with Carey responding directly to the extent of devotion some fans have shown by permanently marking her image or lyrics on their bodies. That moment, paired with the discussion of her music, rounded out an appearance built around both career substance and fan connection.

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