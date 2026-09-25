Angela Bassett Talks AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Reunion and Wildest 9-1-1 Case

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Angela Bassett is preparing for a return to "American Horror Story: 13" alongside a longtime run on "9-1-1," and she covered both projects during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The actress sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for two separate segments, one focused on the anthology series and the other on her long-running procedural drama.

In the first clip, Bassett talks about reuniting with her castmates on "American Horror Story: 13," reflecting on the different characters she has played across the show's various installments. Her comments give a sense of how the anthology format has allowed her to return to the franchise in different roles over the years rather than sticking to a single character.

The second appearance shifts entirely to "9-1-1," which is returning for a 10th season. Bassett shares what she describes as the wildest headline the show has ever covered, offering a glimpse into how the series draws on outsized, ripped-from-the-news scenarios for its emergency-response storylines as it heads into another year on the air.

Bassett's dual appearance places her among a run of "American Horror Story: 13" cast members who have used LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to preview the new season, following stops by Jessica Lange and Gabourey Sidibe, both of whom also split their conversations between the anthology series and other parts of their personal and professional lives.

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