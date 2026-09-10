Angela Bassett Offers Jennifer Hudson Empty Nester Advice on JHUD SHOW

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Angela Bassett offered Jennifer Hudson guidance on navigating life as an empty nester during a segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, shifting the conversation away from career talk and into personal territory. The exchange centered on Bassett's own perspective on the transition, giving Hudson practical advice as she faces the same milestone.

Bassett has appeared on the daytime program before, previously discussing her role in 'Waiting to Exhale' and her relationship with Keke Palmer, a conversation that also included a moment where she and Hudson sang together for the studio audience. That prior appearance leaned on Bassett's film career as a throughline, while this latest visit turned the spotlight toward a more personal subject.

The segment gave Bassett room to speak candidly about a life stage many parents face once children leave home, offering Hudson firsthand perspective rather than general commentary. The advice was framed as coming from Bassett's own experience, adding a personal note to her latest appearance on the show.

For more on Bassett's history with the program, including her earlier conversation about 'Waiting to Exhale' and Keke Palmer, see BroadwayWorld's prior coverage.

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