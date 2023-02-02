Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andy Cohen to Host THE TRAITORS Reunion; Peacock Renews Series For Second Season

Andy Cohen to Host THE TRAITORS Reunion; Peacock Renews Series For Second Season

The Season One reunion will stream on Peacock February 28.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Following an overwhelmingly positive debut, Peacock has announced a second season pickup of THE TRAITORS, currently the streamer's #1 Original reality series. The hit show brings together the witty humor of returning host and producer Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands. Season One of THE TRAITORS premiered January 12, 2023.

In addition to the show's renewal, the Season One reunion will stream on Peacock February 28, hosted by Bravo icon Andy Cohen. The dramatic reunion will bring the Season One cast together for the first time since the traitorous finale.

THE TRAITORS is the #1 Peacock Original reality series.

Season One featured a mix of reality stars and America's best game-players including Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse), Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services), Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Geraldine Moreno (Actress), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager), Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Robert "Bam" Nieves (Tech Sales Executive), Ryan Lochte (Olympian), Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager), Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor).

"The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes," said Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal. "Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more."

"We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock's audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists," said Stephen Lambert, CEO, Studio Lambert. "This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that's revealing and entertaining, and we're excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first."

ABOUT THE TRAITORS SEASON 1:

Hosted by Alan Cumming, this unscripted competition series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors" will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined "the faithful."



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
LOWNDES COUNTY AND THE ROAD TO BLACK POWER Debuts on Peacock Photo
LOWNDES COUNTY AND THE ROAD TO BLACK POWER Debuts on Peacock
Peacock's latest Original documentary LOWNDES COUNTY AND THE ROAD TO BLACK POWER is now available to stream. LOWNDES COUNTY AND THE ROAD TO BLACK POWER tells the story of the local movement and young SNCC organizers who fought not only for voting rights, but for Black Power in Lowndes County, Alabama.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts PERFECT MATCH Dating Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts PERFECT MATCH Dating Series Trailer
Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Adrienne Bailon Hosts LOVE FOR THE AGES Reunion Photo
VIDEO: Adrienne Bailon Hosts LOVE FOR THE AGES Reunion
In the special Love For the Ages reunion trailer, he group meets again; with things still left unsaid and wounds to heal, surprises await in an unexpected place; a love connection arises. From Red Arrow’s Kinetic Content, the team behind Love is Blind, Married at First Sight, and Wife Swap, comes LOVE FOR THE AGES. Watch the new video trailer!

From This Author - Michael Major


Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'
February 1, 2023

In 2020 she saw success with her collaborative single ‘Standing There’ - off the debut album from ‘The  Silhouettes Project’ - bringing in a new audience and seeing Meron reach her first Million streams. Following on from the success of her 2018 single ‘Hunny’, and more recently ‘Can We’ and ‘Escape’, Meron T released her debut project - Mirage EP.
Atlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming AlbumAtlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming Album
February 1, 2023

The album offers the 1st collection of compositions written by Josh Peters, & Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab maqamat modal system, Ghanaian Highlife, Brazilian samba, & gulf rhythms from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can be heard on songs “Basalt,” & “Hadal.”
The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New BookThe Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book
February 1, 2023

“AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” will follow RuPaul’s Drag Race over its first ten years, encompassing the show's first 14 seasons. “AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” tells a unique social history by way of stories from the people who lived it: the creators of the show, the contestants, the crew, the judges, and even some key (famous) fans. 
DRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in MarchDRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in March
February 1, 2023

Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) created the film’s special effects, pioneering a new technique called “go motion” that incorporates blurring into each frame for more realistic images.  Vermithrax Pejorative, the fire-breathing creature at the center of the story, was created using a combination of go motion and 16 massive dragon puppets.  
Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New SingleGord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New Single
February 1, 2023

Arts & Crafts is proud to premiere “The Moment Is A Wild Place,” the latest single from the long-fabled collaboration between Gord Downie, late frontman of legendary Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician Bob Rock.
share