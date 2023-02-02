Andy Cohen to Host THE TRAITORS Reunion; Peacock Renews Series For Second Season

Following an overwhelmingly positive debut, Peacock has announced a second season pickup of THE TRAITORS, currently the streamer's #1 Original reality series. The hit show brings together the witty humor of returning host and producer Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands. Season One of THE TRAITORS premiered January 12, 2023.

In addition to the show's renewal, the Season One reunion will stream on Peacock February 28, hosted by Bravo icon Andy Cohen. The dramatic reunion will bring the Season One cast together for the first time since the traitorous finale.

Season One featured a mix of reality stars and America's best game-players including Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse), Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services), Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Geraldine Moreno (Actress), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager), Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Robert "Bam" Nieves (Tech Sales Executive), Ryan Lochte (Olympian), Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager), Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor).

"The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes," said Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal. "Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more."

"We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock's audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists," said Stephen Lambert, CEO, Studio Lambert. "This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that's revealing and entertaining, and we're excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first."

ABOUT THE TRAITORS SEASON 1:

Hosted by Alan Cumming, this unscripted competition series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors" will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined "the faithful."