Brendan Fraser Surprised by Alicia Silverstone Message About BLAST FROM THE PAST

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Brendan Fraser got an unexpected trip down memory lane on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW when host Drew Barrymore surprised him with a recorded message from his 'Blast from the Past' costar Alicia Silverstone. The two had sat down to reminisce about the film, only for Barrymore to reveal that Silverstone had recorded a message of her own for Fraser to see on the spot.

Fraser's reaction to hearing from Silverstone gave the segment its emotional center, as Barrymore steered the conversation from general reminiscing into a more personal, unscripted moment for her guest.

Fraser has appeared on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW previously, including as part of a compilation special gathering the show's extended sit-downs with veteran Hollywood stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Berry and Laura Dern, where his conversation with Barrymore was given its own dedicated segment rather than a brief promotional slot.

The surprise message drew a visible, unguarded response from Fraser during the taping. Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Berry in New Special

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